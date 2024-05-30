‘Serial slingshot shooter’ dies at Southern California home 5 days after arrest

A man described by police as a “serial slingshot shooter” died five days after being arrested for firing the weapon multiple times over several years in an Azusa neighborhood.

The 81-year-old man identified as Price King was pronounced dead after officers responded to a home in the 500 block of Soldano Avenue for a wellness check, an Azusa Police Department spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said there was no evidence of foul play in King’s death.

King had been arrested on Friday when officers responded to a “quality of life issue” occurring in the 900 block of North Enid Avenue.

“DEU conducted a lengthy investigation and learned that during the course of nine to ten years, dozens of citizens were being victimized by a serial slingshot shooter,” the Department stated in an Instagram post. “The unknown suspect broke windows, windshields and almost struck people with ball bearings.”

Reactions to the post were mixed with one person accusing King of shooting their dog with ballbearings and another saying he “mainly ran off unwanted squatters.”

King was booked following Friday’s arrest but had been released, police said.

