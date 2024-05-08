Serial rape suspect charged with 6th sexual assault in North Texas after DNA match

A man who is suspected of multiple rapes in North Texas now faces six sexual assault charges, Denton police said.

Carlton Tambaoga, 25, of Carrollton, most recently was arrested in connection to a 2022 sexual assault of a Denton woman, according to a police news release. He has been held at the Denton County Jail since February, and his bond is now set at $2.2 million.

Tambaoga was first arrested in February on two counts of sexual assault, and detectives were investigating the possibility he had assaulted other people in Texas and the Atlanta area, police said in a March news release.

Carrollton police charged Carlton Tambaoga with two counts of sexual assault in March and said he possibly could be tied to other victims in Dallas-Fort Worth and Atlanta, Georgia. This week, Denton police arrested him in connection to a 2022 sexual assault, bringing his total charges to six. Carrollton police

In July 2022, the Denton woman reported being sexually assaulted by a man she did not know, according to police. Following a forensic exam, the suspect’s DNA profile was entered into the Combined DNA Index System, but there were no matches at the time, police say.

In February 2024, Carrollton police notified Denton police that they arrested a suspect, Tambaoga, in similar sexual assault cases. During the investigation, detectives learned that Tambaoga knew he was infected with HIV at the time of the assaults, the release states.

Denton police obtained a warrant for Tambaoga’s arrest Monday after lab results matched his DNA to the profile obtained in the assault of the Denton woman.

Anyone with information about Tambaoga, including any unreported assaults in Denton, is urged to contact Detective Marqui Curtis at (940) 349-7727.

Denton County Friends of the Family provides comprehensive services to those impacted by rape, sexual abuse and domestic violence. The 24-hour crisis line is available via call or text at (940) 382-7273.