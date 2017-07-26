Who is serial killer Joanna Dennehy?

Joanna Dennehy poses for a photograph with a knife shortly after some of the murders.

Psychopathic serial killer Joanna Dennehy is serving a whole life sentence for murdering three men before randomly selecting and attempting to kill two others. But who is she and how did the Home Counties schoolgirl become a cold-blooded killer?

Who is Joanna Dennehy?

Joanna Dennehy

Dennehy murdered Lukasz Slaboszewski, Kevin Lee and John Chapman in and around Peterborough over a 10-day period in March 2013.

Police launched a nationwide hunt to find her after the bodies were discovered in remote ditches in Cambridgeshire, but she went on to drive 140 miles to Hereford where she repeatedly stabbed two dog walkers entirely at random. Miraculously they survived.

Born in 1982 in St Albans, Hertfordshire, she was raised in a four-bedroom house in the affluent commuter town of Harpenden, Hertfordshire. A regular fixture on the school hockey and netball teams, the mother-of-two doesn't fit the bill of an archetypal serial killer.

However she has been diagnosed with several psychopathic and anti-social disorders, including borderline personality disorder. After her arrest she was also diagnosed with paraphilia sadomasochism, where sexual excitement is derived from pain and humiliation.

With a history of low-level crime, she was continuously on the police's radar. However no one could have guessed she was to become one of Britain's most notorious killers.

Who were her victims?

Lukasz Slaboszewski

Lukasz Slaboszewski

Her first victim was Lukasz Slaboszewski, 31, a Polish national. Dennehy had met Slaboszewski just days before killing him, at a property in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough on or soon after March 19. He had told friends he had met an "English girlfriend" and it is thought he went to meet Dennehy expecting sex.

After being coaxed to meet Dennehy by a series of text messages, the killer stabbed Slaboszewski in the heart before storing his body in a wheelie bin - at one point smirking as she showed the corpse to a teenage girl.

John Chapman

John Chapman