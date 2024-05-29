Sergio Francisco Alvarez identified as man shot and killed by Phoenix police

Police identified the man who was fatally shot Tuesday morning after they say he fired at an officer during a traffic stop in south Phoenix.

Sergio Francisco Alvarez, 48, has been named as the man who died at a hospital after an officer shot him around 3 a.m. near 10th Street and Southern Avenue during a traffic stop. According to police, Alvarez, who was pulled over on a traffic violation while on his bicycle, fought a pair of officers before pulling out a gun and shooting one in the leg and then being shot by the other.

The wounded officer on Tuesday morning was in the ICU awaiting surgery, Chief Michael Sullivan said. The officer was only identified as being with the force for two years.

Not including Alvarez, law enforcement officers have shot at least 21 people in Maricopa County so far this year, according to information from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

This is the third Phoenix police officer shot this year, according to Sullivan. Police said Officer Harold Boswell was off duty on March 29 when he was shot in south Phoenix while responding to a suspected robbery where three teens have been arrested. An officer was shot in the leg by fugitive suspect Junior Reyes, 30, who was himself fatally shot by police in Peoria. None of the reported shootings against police have been fatal.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man shot, killed by Phoenix police identified as Sergio Francisco Alvarez