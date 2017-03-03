Who is Sergey Kislyak? NYT reporter Peter Baker on the Russian ambassador who met with Attorney General Jeff Sessions

On Friday, March 3, 2017, Yahoo News and Finance Anchor Bianna Golodryga talks with New York Times reporter Peter Baker about Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Baker has met Kislyak on several occasions and co-wrote the profile piece on the ambassador for today’s cover story in the Times. Kislyak’s meeting with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions directly contributed to the Attorney General’s decision to recuse himself from any investigation relating to the Russian meddling in the 2016 election.