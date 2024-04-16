Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office looking for man wanted for running from law enforcement

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is wanted for fleeing law enforcement.

According to a Facebook post made by the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call from someone who thought they heard shots fired near their property on Bawcom Road.

The post says there was no shooting, but while deputies responded to the call, they met Ethan Branham driving by in a truck.

When deputies tried to stop him, he fled, according to the sheriff’s office.

The post says during the pursuit, Branham crashed into an Oklahoma Highway Patrol vehicle and was able to evade deputies.

The sheriff’s office says Branham has outstanding warrants through Cherokee Nation for a motion to revoke his suspended sentence due to charges from 2022 of trafficking illegal drugs, possession of a firearm and eluding. The post says he has a new warrant for assault and battery with a deadly weapon for crashing into the OHP unit, littering and expired tag.

The post says while deputies were patrolling the Bawcom Road area, they saw Branham drive by in a different truck. Another pursuit began, and Branham crashed the truck and fled into the woods.

According to the sheriff’s office, after a lengthy search of the woods, the search was called off.

Branham was last seen between Bawcom Road and Redland Road near railroad tracks. Deputies and OHP will continue patrols throughout the night in the area.

The sheriff’s office says there is no reason to believe that Branham is armed.

If anyone sees Branham or has information on his whereabouts, call 918-775-9155.

