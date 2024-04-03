Sequim woman arrested for animal cruelty, deputies seize hundreds of animals

A 51-year old woman is under arrest Tuesday for animal cruelty following complaints spanning several years.

Clallam County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Angela Jacobsen Tuesday after getting a tip that she had several animals that were suffering from extreme neglect.

Acting on a search warrant, deputies seized 15 dogs, two cats, one pig and 222 poultry, ducks and geese.

This isn’t the first time Jacobsen caught deputies’ attention for animal cruelty.

In December of 2021, deputies were called to Jacobsen’s home after witnesses spotted animals living in deplorable conditions, and that they were reported to be unfed and lacking veterinary care.

Shortly after, deputies seized a goat, an emu, two ferrets, 27 dogs and 207 poultry, ducks and geese.

In a press release, Clallam County deputies noted the animals were underweight and were living in improper housing.

That case was referred to the state’s Attorney General’s office, and criminal charges are pending.

In both cases, the Clallam County Humane Society, Center Valley Animal Rescue and volunteers helped rescue the animals