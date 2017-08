From Woman's Day

The following sweepstakes from the September 2017 issue have been assigned new start dates. These sweepstakes will be open to enter on August 8:

Schwinn Sivica Bike Bundle Giveaway

Vitamix Giveaway

Breville Giveaway

Greensbury Giveaway

Oxo Giveaway

King Arthur Flour Giveaway

Kenmore Giveaway

Polaroid Giveaway

Google Home Giveaway

DELSEY Luggage Giveaway

Sauder Accent Piece Giveaway

Minted Gift Card and Complimentary Styling Giveaway

Cooper Tires Giveaway

Motorola Phone and Charging Case Giveaway

ClosetMaid Storage Bench Giveaway

You Might Also Like