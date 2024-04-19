Separate shootings injure two Wednesday in Montgomery

In two separate incidents, shootings injured a girl and a man Wednesday afternoon in Montgomery, police said.

At about 2:50 p.m., Montgomery officers and fire medics responded to the 4000 block of Virginia Loop Road, where a girl had sustained a gunshot wound that was not life threatening, Maj. Saba Coleman said in an email. First responders transported her to the hospital.

At about 3:30 p.m., police and fire medics responded to the 8400 block of Legends Drive, where a man sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. First responders transported him to the hospital.

Officers are not releasing any more information at this time, Coleman said in the email.

