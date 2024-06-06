Separate kidnapping charges put on alleged murderers

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three of the people who are accused of the murder of Nicole Cuevas are facing new charges in an unrelated case.

Police say it all went down in the same home on Carlisle Street.

Jason Race and Desiree Linnette are now facing kidnap and assault charges of a man last summer.

A neighbor who lives just two doors down wonders, are there still more shockers to come?

“I can’t believe that, but now I’m kinda like, ‘What’s the next one?'” neighbor Chris Kordek asks.

Chris Kordek lives just two doors down from the home on Carlisle Street where Nicole Cuevas was murdered.

Her accused killers, Jason Race and Desiree Linnette, are now accused of abducting and assaulting Anthony Cook last July at the same home.

“After the first thing, it was kinda like wouldn’t be surprised if there was a second thing and now there’s a third thing,” Kordek said.

The remains of Cuevas were located in the home in February after being brutally beaten to death and buried in the basement.

Alleged homicide suspects face separate kidnapping charges

A month later, the body of the former homeowner, Debra Fox, was found in a wooded area in Wilkes-Barre, with her death still under investigation.

Now, police have filed more charges after they say Cook was abducted last July by Race and Linnette who accused him of assaulting an eight-year-old boy.

“I don’t know what really to say. People’s lives are lost,” Kordek added.

Cook eventually escaped from the house of horrors through a hole in the wall in the basement.

He then told police he was held captive, beaten, and had a gun held to his head.

Cook says there were four people who tortured him, two being Race and Linnette.

Another includes a man identified as Tafsir Harris.

The fourth hasn’t been identified.

Kordek says he doesn’t recall anything happening pertaining to the kidnapping last July, but says something was always going on in that house.

“They were nuts. At some points, I’d swear they had like twenty people living in that house. There was a time they had two tents with people living in these two tents. I guess you could call it a madhouse. It’s like Wild West over here. I’m glad they are in jail but I do want to know why. Why would you do all of that?” Kordek continued.

Police determined Cook did not assault any children in that home.

As for Faith Beamer who is also accused of killing Cuevas, she is now facing charges of obstruction in the child abuse case.

