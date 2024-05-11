Separate crashes close Turnpike in 2 different counties

*The above video shows the most dangerous highways in Ohio*

(Ohio) (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Transportation reports that a crash has closed a stretch of eastbound lanes on the Ohio Turnpike east of SR 57 in Lorain County.

A separate accident has closed eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike east of SR 8 in Summit County.

Man dead after shooting inside Stark County movie theater: Police

As of 3 p.m., ODOT said there’s a traffic back-up of nearly 3-miles regarding the Summit County crash.

Stay with Fox 8 News as we work to get more details on this story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.