In separate accidents, pedestrian killed near DeLand, truck overturns on I-95 near LPGA

A pedestrian was killed on West International Speedway Boulevard just east of DeLand Friday morning and the westbound lanes of the highway were blocked, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The vehicle involved in the crash remained on the scene. The crash happened about 5 a.m. in the westbound lanes of West International Speedway Boulevard and Lanscam Lane, according to the FHP.

The FHP is also working an overturned tractor trailer crash that happened about 4:30 a.m. Friday on southbound Interstate 95 just north of LPGA Boulevard. The right lane is blocked. No one was injured and crews are working to clear the crash, the FHP stated.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: FHP: Pedestrian killed near DeLand, truck overturned on 95 near LPGA