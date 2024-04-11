Separate accidents claim two lives on Lafayette roads

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jane Anneliese Florian died Thursday morning in a two-car crash in the 2900 block of Indiana 26 West, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office and Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello.

Florian, 18, of West Lafayette, was alone in her car and died at the scene, and the other driver was seriously injured, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office.

Thursday morning's accident was reported about 7:30 a.m.

Paramedics rushed the surviving driver to IU Health Arnett, according to the sheriff's office. The other driver died at the scene.

A forensic pathologist will perform an autopsy on Friday, Costello said.

The highway is closed while deputies investigate the accident.

The crash on Indiana 26 was the second of the two fatal car accident investigations in a span of 10 hours.

One person died Thursday morning this two-vehicle accident in the 2900 block of Indiana 26 West. The highway was closed Thursday morning as deputies investigated.

Fatal accident on Salem Street

About 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Lafayette police received a report of a car accident in the 800 block of Salem Street, where a red Toyota crashed into an unoccupied parked car, police said.

The driver, Jeffrey Probst, 54, of Lafayette, was unresponsive at the scene, and paramedics rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Probst might have suffered a medical emergency, police said.

Probst's vehicle was westbound on Salem Street and stopped at the traffic light at Ninth Street, police said. When the light turned green, the car did not move.

After a delay, the car slowly rolled forward, left the south side of the street, drove over the sidewalk, crossed the grass of the funeral home at the corner and stopped after striking the parked car, police said.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Lafayette police and sheriff's deputies investigate two fatal crashes