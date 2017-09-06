Seoul pleads with Putin to help 'tame' North Korea, as satellite images suggest nuclear test caused landslides

Mr Putin and Mr Moon spoke during the Eastern Economic Forum - REUTERS

South Korea's president has asked Vladimir Putin to help tame North Korea, but the two leaders are divided over the need for sanctions on the rogue regime.

Speaking at Russia's Eastern Economic Forum, Moon Jae-in, the South Korean leader, said he and Mr Putin “share a view that North Korea has gone the wrong way with its nuclear and missile program”. He asked for assistance to “tame” the North, Yonhap news agency reported.

Before the talks, Mr Moon had warned that the situation could become “uncontrollable” if North Korea, which held its largest nuclear bomb test on Sunday, does not stop its “provocations”.

Many expect more weapons tests this weekend.

While Mr Moon has sought Russian support for stronger sanctions against North Korea, Mr Putin continued to insist that this is a dead end.

He called Pyonyang's nuclear weapons programme a “crude violation of UN security council resolutions” but said it was “impossible to resolve the problem of the Korean peninsula only by sanctions and pressure”.

“It's not worth giving in to emotions and driving North Korea into a corner,” Mr Putin said. “Now more than ever everyone needs to be cold-blooded and avoid steps leading to an escalation of tensions.”

During their meeting, the South Korean leader said it was inevitable Pyongyang's oil supply would be cut and asked his Russian counterpart to cooperate, Mr Moon's press secretary said.

Mr Putin responded that shutting off the pipeline would damage hospitals, his aide Yuri Ushakov said.

