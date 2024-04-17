Sentencing set for Nicolae Miu, Twin Cities man convicted of fatally stabbing teen at Apple River

Sentencing has been scheduled for Nicolae Miu, the Prior Lake man who was convicted of stabbing a teenager during a 2022 confrontation at the Apple River in western Wisconsin.

Miu, 54, will learn on July 31 his sentence from St. Croix County District Judge Michael Waterman after jurors found him guilty on April 11 of first-degree reckless homicide for his attack that killed Isaac Schuman, 17, of Stillwater, during a 2022 confrontation at the Apple River in western Wisconsin.

In addition to the homicide conviction, Miu was found guilty of four counts of reckless endangerment for stabbing four others in Schuman's group, and one count of battery against another person.

Miu had argued he was in fear for his life and acted in self-defense. His attorneys have said their client is facing "substantial, life-altering penalties."

Miu has been in jail since his arrest soon after the encounter, and his bail was revoked upon his conviction. The top count against Miu carries a sentence of up to 40 years in prison, with more time possible on the other counts.

During sentencing, which will be carried over livestream as was the trial, attorneys on both sides will make their case for how long Miu should be imprisoned. Statements from victims and those close to them are expected. The court also might hear from friends or relatives of Miu before Waterman imposes his sentence.

Along with Schuman, also stabbed in the confrontation on July 30, 2022, at the recreation spot near Somerset were Alexander Martin, Dante Carlson, Anthony Carlson and Rhyley Mattison. Miu was convicted of battery against another person in the group, Madison Coen.

