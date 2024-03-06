Sentencing scheduled for Chesterfield mail thieves

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A sentencing has been scheduled for two men after admitting to stealing mail in Chesterfield.

On Aug. 28, the pair stole mail from multiple mailboxes in the area. They then drove to a gas station in St. Louis, where a police vehicle also entered the parking lot of the gas station.

The vehicle refused to stop for police, throwing the stolen mail out of the car, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Christopher Ali Pate, 31, and Eryk Campbell, 28, both pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court in St. Louis for one felony charge of mail theft.

Campbell pleaded guilty on Feb. 20, and Pate followed the same plea on Wednesday.

According to a release, a charge of mail theft is punishable by up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

The sentencing for Campbell is scheduled for May 21, and Pate’s sentencing is set for June 27.

