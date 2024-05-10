Sentencing rescheduled for man convicted in Knox County Deputy’s death

Sentencing for a 24-year-old Granite City man convicted in the death of a Knox County deputy has been rescheduled, court records show.

Daylon Richardson now is scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 9, according to Henry County Court records.

Suspect Daylon Richardson from Granite City appears earlier in Henry County Court.

Court records say Richardson appeared May 6 in court after his objection to mandatory natural life in prison and his issue with victim-impact statements. After his attorney made a motion to have more time and to continue the sentencing set for May 24, the court granted the continuance.

An objection hearing is set for June 10, according to court records.

Deputy Nick Weist (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas “Nick” Weist, 34, was killed in the line of duty April 29, 2022 on U.S. 150 in Henry County.

According to reports, Weist was setting up stop sticks on Highway 150 near Alpha to stop Richardson, who was being chased by police.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.