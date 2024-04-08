Sentencing for man of 2018 Bath Twp. murder of a hunter will happen today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Thomas Olson, the man who was found guilty of killing a Bath Township hunter in 2018, will be sentenced today in a Clinton County courtroom.

Jury convicts man of 2018 Bath Township murder

Olson was convicted in Feb. 2024 after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder. Chong Yang’s family contacted the police after Yang failed to return home after a hunting trip at Rose Lake State Park.

Chong Yang

Prosecutors had charged another man, Robert Rodway, in connection to Yang’s death, but those charges were dropped last year.

Murder charges in Bath Twp. dropped

Olson will be sentenced at 2 p.m. and could spend the rest of his life in prison.

