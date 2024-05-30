Sentencing hearing set in sexual exploitation case

May 30—A McAlester man who pleaded guilty to a federal indictment of possessing child sexual abuse material is scheduled to be sentenced next week.

A federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Oklahoma indicted Nathan Rex Upton, 34, in December 2022 with one count of coercion and enticement along with one count of possession of certain material involving the sexual exploitation of a minor.

A federal judge accepted Upton's guilty plea in November 2023 to the possession charge and dismissed the remaining count against the man.

Federal sentencing guidelines show Upton faces up to 20 years in federal prison for possessing the material.

A federal judge is set to sentence Upton on June 4 at the federal courthouse in Muskogee.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Department received a tip from the U.S. Secret Service an individual, identified as Upton, was "involved in selling and receiving child pornography."

A warrant was then served by PCSO deputies with agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, other deputies, and the McAlester Police Department at Upton's residence that shares an address of a home daycare located on East Comanche Avenue in McAlester.

The affidavit states Upton answered the door when law enforcement knocked and "began stepping back into the house" before he was taken into custody.

According to the affidavit, Upton yelled to a woman inside the residence to "unplug" his equipment.

The report states law enforcement found inside a room belonging to Upton books with drawn illustrations depicting "juvenile subjects having sex with adults" and a "large number of flash drives along with several laptop computers and tablets."

In a separate room, law enforcement found "21 bankers' boxes of anime books" that depicted "juveniles having sex with adults along with naked pictures of juveniles."

"Some of the books were bought and some were going to be sold by looking at prepared shipping labels," the affidavit states.

A desktop computer tower that was in Upton's room was seized during the warrant service and would be analyzed by federal agents, the report states.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents wrote in a federal criminal complaint they found a 5-terabyte hard drive that contained multiple folders labeled with first name, last name and age of individuals in images and videos in the folders.

The guilty plea came after attorneys for the defense and prosecution filed a joint motion in May 2023 asking a federal judge to declare the case a complex matter and continue Upton's June 2023 trial date for six months.

The motion stated the 5-terabyte hard drive was one of three encrypted hard drives seized from Upton's computer and that more evidence could be found against Upton with defense attorneys needing additional time to prepare for trial and review "the full extent of the materials allegedly possessed by the defendant."

A search of a computer also found online chats between Upton and who he believed to be a 13-year-old boy, the report states.

The chats show Upton paying the boy with gift cards in exchange for sexually explicit pictures and videos, the affidavit states.