Sentencing delayed for man found guilty in 2018 killing of New Orleans couple

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) –– More than five years after the fatal shooting of Gregory Heisser III and his fiancée, Darnisha DeSilvia, Kenneth Augustine was scheduled to be sentenced. However, after defense attorneys filed for a retrial, the sentencing was delayed for at least 24 hours.

Augustine faces a mandatory life sentence after a jury found him guilty of two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of obstruction of justice, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Before sentencing, prosecutors called up the victims’ family members to deliver impact statements. They shared how Augustine’s actions have devastated their lives and described how the man they once welcomed into their home has become a “monster” in their eyes.

The defense filed several motions, including a request for a post-verdict judgment of acquittal, a motion for a new trial, and a motion to arrest the judgment for convictions of obstruction of justice. All these motions were denied by the court. Additionally, the defense requested that the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) recordings provided to them be filed under seal.

After the motions were denied, Augustine had an outburst in court, prompting Judge Willard to remove him.

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams commented on the incident, saying, “Whether it was him pretending to be crazy and trying to delay this trial, whether it was disrupting the courtroom over and over again during the five years to bring this course to trial, he can delay it another day. But in the end, there’s a pine box waiting for him at Angola, where he will spend the rest of his days.”

