Sentencing date set in Ashtabula murder

Mar. 9—JEFFERSON — Malikhi Coleman will find out how long he will spend in jail for the murder of Fredrick Johnson on April 15.

Last week, after a three-and-a-half day long trial and three hours of A jury convicted Coleman of killing Johnson on Ohio Avenue in Ashtabula in July of 2022.

According to Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas records, Coleman will be sentence on April 15 in Judge Harris' courtroom.

After Coleman was convicted, Chief Assistant Prosecutor Dawn Cantalamessa said Coleman faces a potential maximum sentence of 37.5 years to life.

Prosecutors showed video footage of groups of two groups of men at the Harbor Ridge Apartments on the afternoon and evening of the murder. The two groups exchanged words and flashed guns at one-another, before the group Johnson was with left the apartments.

Coleman followed in another vehicle, and shot multiple times out of the passenger window with an AK-47-style rifle.

Coleman's attorney, Malcolm Stewart Douglas, argued that Coleman acted in self-defense.

On the stand, Coleman testified that, as the vehicle he was riding in turned left on Ohio Avenue, Johnson and others were pointing guns at him, and one of the people in the other group fired first. The jury apparently did not findhis statements on the stand credible, and found prosecutors disproved Coleman's self-defense claims.