Sentencing approaches for man convicted of 2022 Albuquerque murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man convicted of murdering his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend in 2022 is expected to find out just how long he’ll remain behind bars.

Derrik Bonner aided his girlfriend, Maria Costa, and one other person in planning and carrying out the murder of David Salazar at his Albuquerque apartment nearly two years ago.

New Mexico man sentenced for beating child with ‘Louis Vuitton belt,’ attacking officers

A jury found Bonner guilty back in November on several charges including felony murder and aggravated burglary. He is scheduled for sentencing Monday afternoon at 2:30.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.