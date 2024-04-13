Sentence handed down in drug case

Apr. 12—With Elkhart County judges at a conference Thursday, many hearings were continued.

The remaining cases scheduled in Elkhart County Superior Court 3 were presided over by Superior Court 3 Senior Judge Michael Bergerson in place of Judge Teresa Cataldo.

BILLY J. YARATCH, Jr.

A 24-year-old man accused of dealing pills was sentenced to a total of 18 years by plea agreement Thursday.

Billy Yaratch, 24, was arrested Aug. 7, 2023 after an ICE unit received information about Fentanyl dealings.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the report came from someone who told them a family member had overdosed on the pills.

In July 2023, a source purchased pills from Yaratch under the jurisdiction of the ICE unit.

Police obtained a search warrant for his home, but due to a belief that Yaratch would armed, they took him into custody at a traffic stop at the intersection of Scott Street and Franklin Street before executing the warrant.

Upon search, Yaratch was in possession of several pills, two handguns, and over $10,000 in cash. He was charged with Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 2 Felony; Possession of a Narcotic Drug, a Level 6 Felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Class A Misdemeanor.

"This case to me screams out for treatment and out on the streets he's not going to get treatment," attorney Michael Banick said. "He needs to go to prison, which is what the plea calls for."

Yaratch told the court that his drug habits caused a lot of problems in his life and his attorney requested Recovery While Incarcerated, which was agreed to by the judge.

"One of the biggest things is a support group," said Superior Court 3 Senior Judge Michael Bergerson. "If you don't have a family to support you or somebody, it's pretty tough to do it on your own."

Bergerson also said, agreeing with the state, that there's a significant difference between possession drugs and using them, but that he found the plea agreement to be fair.

Yaratch pleaded guilty to Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 2 Felony, and was sentenced to 9 years at the Indiana Department of Corrections, with 5 years on community corrections with a recommendation of home detention, and 4 years on reporting probation.