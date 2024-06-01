Sentara hosts Black Men in White Coats Youth Summit at NSU

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara is hosting Virginia’s first Black Men in White Coats Youth Summit at Norfolk State University.

The purpose of the summit is expose underrepresented minority youth to opportunities in the medical field.

Dr. Andrew Githaiga, pulmonologist with Sentara Health, will provide the keynote address. Githaiga will share his journey of coming from Kenya to the U.S. at the age of 21 and the lessons he learned along the way.

Students will have the opportunity to participate medical simulations and anatomy dissections during break-out sessions. Additionally, students will get a chance to speed network with physicians.

A panel of physicians will provide insight on how parents can best support children that are interested in a medical career.

The event gets underway at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 1 at NSU’s Nursing & General Education building, 700 Park Avenue in Norfolk.

