‘Senseless violence’: 14-year-old stabbed in armed robbery near Brockton school; 4 teens charged

Four teens are under arrest after allegedly stabbing and robbing a juvenile near a high school in Brockton on Friday night.

According to Brockton Police, a 14-year-old was stabbed in an armed robbery on Court Street around 6 p.m. near Cardinal Spellman High School by four teens. The 14-year-old victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. Officials say the victim’s injuries are considered severe but not life-threatening.

The four suspects involved are all juveniles and are charged with armed robbery. Three of those suspects will also face an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge, according to a Brockton Police spokesperson.

In a statement, Dan Hoades, President of Cardinal Spellman, says none of the parties involved were Spellman students or connected with Spellman.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this senseless violence that unfortunately found its way onto our campus,” Hoades said.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

