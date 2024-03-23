‘It’s a senseless tragedy’ Family attorney speaks on death of Bryan Malinowski following Tuesday ATF raid

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Bryan Malinowski’s family is mourning his loss after what their attorney calls a “senseless tragedy.”

Malinowski was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents Tuesday morning as they attempted to serve a search warrant. The attorney representing the family, Bud Cummins, said the fallout of the raid has been particularly difficult for the family.

“The loss of a loved one is always difficult, but the suddenness and the lack of explanation for why this had to happen has made this so much harder on the family,” Cummins said. “It would be difficult to convince me that there was any basis to come at 6 a.m., 45 minutes before first light, over an hour before sunrise, to a private home under these facts and circumstances.”

However, he said the ATF can determine their approach and discretion regarding how to execute search warrants.

“Especially in light of the nature of the investigation they were conducting they suspected that this individual had crossed a line between being a private citizen, entitled to buy and sell guns into a position where he legally should’ve gotten a federal firearms license,” Cummins said.

He added that he believes the ATF could have handled the response to the alleged crimes differently.

“If they really felt that strongly that he had violated it, they could’ve sent him a stern letter and told him he was in violation and told him to get a license,” Cummins said. “They could’ve called him on the phone or called his attorney and had him come in.”

Cummins said he believes the tactics that they chose were “outrageous.”

“The tactics that ATF chose to execute this search warrant are outrageous for this level of accusation, this level of alleged violation with all the other facts and circumstances about the knowledge they had of this individual and his patterns, and his employment. There’s really no excuse for this,” he said.

According to Cummins, the government must be held accountable for what they do.

“You know, I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future, but the family deserves to know all the facts, and I don’t think any citizen in this country would expect or tolerate this kind of conduct if it happened to them,” Cummins said.

The investigation is still ongoing by the Arkansas State Police, so Cummins said he and the family are still determining the route to justice.

“There’s a number of possibilities, including criminal prosecution and civil litigation, but until all the facts are in it, it’s really too early to say what’s appropriate,” Cummins said.

Cummins noted that his job for the family is currently to help navigate the media and allow the family to have their “private time to mourn.” He said he will also provide future legal information once the investigation ends.

