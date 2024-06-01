Sense of disenfranchisement blunts Trump verdict in Fairmont

Jun. 1—FAIRMONT — Apathy robbed the Donald Trump verdict of impact among residents of Fairmont on Friday.

"I don't keep up with politics because there's never been anybody worth keeping up with," Lena Maxwell, 28, said. "The only person I've kept up with so far that has ever ran is Kennedy. Other than that, nobody's ever struck my interest. So I've never cared. The political corporate big guys are gonna do what they want to do and I don't feel like I have much of an input on it anyway."

Maxwell stood outside with her sister, Lauren, by the Mr. Taco Truck parked just outside the downtown Post Office. Both are stay-at-home moms, grabbing some lunch on a quick break. Maxwell wasn't even aware jurors, on Thursday, found former President Donald Trump guilty on 34 counts in his hush money trial. Jumping up and down, Lauren Maxwell broke the news to Lena.

Despite Lauren Maxwell's excitement to tell her sister the news, her outlook wasn't much different from Lena's.

"I keep up with it but I don't root for anyone," Lauren Maxwell, 26, said. "My dad always said that the founding fathers never intended for politics to be a career and as soon as money got into it, they didn't give a crap about anyone but themselves. I keep informed mainly to know what's going on, but other than that I do think it's good that he was found guilty of what he did."

The feeling of disenfranchisement pervaded other customers at the Taco truck. Two residents declined to give a reaction because they said they didn't keep up with politics. However, one gentleman at least offered recollection of his time in Baja California, Mexico, where water shoots up 150 feet through a natural blowhole called La Bufadora while waiting for his food.

Antonio Dobbs, 60, also heard the verdict for the first time while waiting for his food at the Taco truck. He experienced the same feeling of disenfranchisement as the Maxwells. He cited popular conspiracy theories as a way to explain why he felt he had no impact on the political system.

"I know who really pulls the strings behind this world we live in, and it's definitely not Donald Trump," he said. "It's the Rothschilds, it's the Bilderberg Group, the Rockefellers. So the presidency and all that doesn't even matter."

The Maxwells most likely won't vote. Dobbs said he doesn't vote in elections.

However, even if some residents felt disenfranchised from the political system, they still understood the importance of the outcome of the trial. Lauren Maxwell said people like Trump can typically get away with their crimes because of the money and power they have. The final verdict contradicts that notion. Lena Maxwell said verdicts such as those given Trump are important to consider when making decisions.

Dobbs resigned from coal mining roughly two weeks ago. He voted for Trump due to the former president's support for coal. However, he was succinct in his appraisal.

"It's simply black and white," Dobbs said. "If you do the crime, you do the time. It doesn't matter how much money you have or don't have. Justice is for everyone."

Dobbs holds a nuanced view of the justice system. He said outcomes depend on race, color and creed, calling the application of justice unbalanced. However, in this case he said the State of New York had the proof and evidence of Trump's guilt.

Over at The Joe coffee shop, Fairmont Senior High student Athalia Stuck, 17, shared similar views with the Maxwells. She too doesn't pay attention to politics, first learning of the guilty verdict the day after while waiting for her coffee from the barista.

"Honestly? I try to stay out of politics and everything because that's something I don't really have to worry about, especially here in West Virginia," she said. "We really don't have too much to think about, we're just friendly old Fairmont. But now I'm definitely going to look into it because I didn't even know it was a big thing."

Stuck said West Virginians mostly keep to themselves. Residents here don't care too much about the big picture, unless someone is located in Charleston. This is due to the state being more family and small business oriented, she said.

However, despite being unaware, she was unsparing in her terms when it came to Trump's guilty verdict. She questioned how Trump could still lead the country when other felons can't even get jobs at Walmart or gas stations.

"That's kind of strange," she said.

Stuck will be a few days too young to vote in November's election, but said if she had the opportunity to, the verdict would influence her vote.

Up in White Hall, outside the Ace Hardware, opinion was less apathetic. John White, 51, and Jeff Stire, 50, both excoriated the trial's outcome and process. Stire said he didn't keep up with the trial himself but his wife provided him with updates from Fox News and the radio. White said he got his news from the BBC.

"New York's after Trump, way I see it," Stire, who works for Bank Design and Equipment, said. "They don't do that to anybody else, other presidents of the United States that they ever did that to. And they don't even do it to any other businessmen in there."

Stire answered if people should be held accountable for the wrongdoing they commit.

"Well, then we probably wouldn't have a president," he said with a laugh.

White called the trial unfair, saying Trump only committed a misdemeanor and no crime. It was all political. White followed the trial from start to finish and said people weren't allowed to testify and there was a gag order.

About a month ago, Trump falsely claimed he was not allowed to testify due to the gag order imposed by Judge Juan Merchan. The gag order only prevented Trump from going after witnesses and prosecutors on Truth Social but did not prevent him from testifying. Merchan even gave Trump a long leash, only informing Trump he would go to jail after the 10th warning.

Allen Weisselberg, Trump's former finance chief could have been a star witness for the prosecution but the prosecution never called him. Weisselberg is serving time for perjury. Trump's defense had the opportunity to call Weisselberg in defense, but didn't call him either. The defense argued the prosecution destroyed Weisselberg's credibility by the prosecution prior to the trial with the perjury charge. Judge Merchan was open to including Weisselberg, but no one took him up on it.

White will vote for Trump again, he said, saying he'll never vote for a Democrat.

There was at least one other person who was as emphatic as White, but in a different direction.

"I don't like him and I hope he rots in hell," Casey Abbey said as she emerged from the Pet Works next door.

Chris Daftsios is an actor from New York who is Morgantown to perform in a play. He is in his early 40s. Daftsios said American presidents have engaged in questionable actions going back to John F. Kennedy and Nixon and no one has ever been held accountable. However, Trump is so over the top the nation wasn't able to look away.

"So now we have taken a person in power who is also rich to task, and that's a huge thing," Daftsios said. "This is going to set precedent."

Daftsios criticized liberals who have begun their doom spiral by bemoaning the fact Trump is most likely not going to jail. The important thing, Daftsios argued, was the conviction on the 34 counts. Two of the jurors were conservative and to secure a conviction on each count it had to be unanimous. Both voted to convict. One even consumed only right wing news media.

Daftsios hasn't had a chance to interact with any of the residents as the play has monopolized his life. But he's eager for the chance.

"I'm really interested to get out and talk to some people here and maybe get my nose broken," Daftsios said. "We'll see."

Reach Esteban at efernandez@timeswv.com