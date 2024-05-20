'Sense of achievement': Regional high schools gearing up for graduation

May 20—Students from across the region will soon complete their high school journeys and take steps toward their futures — going into the workforce, joining the military or heading off to college.

North Star High School's graduation ceremony is slated for Thursday, among the earliest in the region, and Principal Thaddeus Kiesnowski said he is looking forward to the annual tradition.

"High school graduations are one of the first milestones in a young person's life," he said.

"It is a sense of achievement for both students and families. For educators, it is an opportunity to see our finished product of what our students have become after their school-aged years."

There are 77 students in North Star's senior class, and although many are "thrilled to leave high school," Kiesnowski said, some have some anxiety about what lies ahead.

"Regardless of their path, it will be something new and different for all them," he said.

High schools in the region will hold graduations from Tuesday through June 2.

"I've definitely been reminiscing on some of the greatest memories I've had," Bishop McCort Catholic High School senior Charlize Amper said.

Amper plans to attend the University of Pennsylvania, where she will major in biology on a pre-medicine track. She described her school as a close-knit community, and said she'll be "really sad to see everyone leave."

Thomas Smith, Bishop McCort chief academic officer and principal, said he has been impressed by the achievements of the 56 students in the class of 2024.

"This graduating class has exceeded their expectations in terms of academics," he said.

Several, such as Amper, have been accepted to high-ranking schools, including the University of Notre Dame and Columbia University. Also, Smith said, 10 seniors have received athletic scholarships for post-secondary education.

"I'm just proud of this bunch for expanding their horizons," Smith said.