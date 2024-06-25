Sens. Hoeven, Cramer announce millions in funding for three roadway safety improvements in North Dakota

Jun. 24—GRAND FORKS — North Dakota's two U.S. senators on Monday announced millions of dollars in funding that will be used to fund three road safety projects.

The recipients of the funding include the city of West Fargo, nearly $24 million; Spirit Lake Tribe, nearly $4 million; and the Three Affiliated Tribes, more than $1 million.

The funding was made available through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program. It's commonly called RAISE.

"Safe and accessible transportation is essential to the well-being of North Dakotans," Cramer, R-N.D., said in a statement sent to the media. "From North Dakota's tribal communities to the city of West Fargo, these RAISE grants will enhance our state's transportation network, ensuring safer and more efficient travel for residents and visitors alike."

The release sent to the media from Cramer's office noted that Cramer — a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Subcommittee on Transportation and Infrastructure — "helped craft the fully-paid for Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) and shepherd it through Congress. The BIL reauthorized the RAISE grant program and boosted its funding. The RAISE grant program helps project sponsors at both the state and local levels, including municipalities, tribal governments, counties, and other complete critical freight and passenger transportation infrastructure projects."

Specifically, the three North Dakota projects include:

* $23,816,550 to West Fargo for installation of a road-rail grade separation, to include pedestrian, bicycle and Americans with Disabilities Act accommodations at the intersection of Ninth Street Northeast and an existing rail line. In his release to the media, Hoeven, R-N.D., said "the funding that we worked to secure will support much needed safety measures and enhancements for roadways in West Fargo. By installing a road-rail grade separation, this critical intersection will operate more efficiently and with greater safety for local residents."

* $3,999,564 to Spirit Lake to design a road maintenance salt/sand storage space, as well as address deteriorating roadway infrastructure.

* $1,000,726 to Three Affiliated Tribes to prioritize highway mitigation measures to improve general safety.