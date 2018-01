ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A senior Turkish government official said on Wednesday that the conviction of Turkish banker Hakan Atilla in the United States violated international law.

A U.S. jury on Wednesday found Atilla, an executive at Turkey's majority state-owned Halkbank , guilty of helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions.

The official told Reuters the outcome of the trial would not hurt the Turkish economy, banking system or Halkbank.

(Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen)