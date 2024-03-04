Senior Russian official says Russia will not use "state-of-the-art" Armata tanks in Ukraine due to their high price

Sergei Chemezov, CEO of Russian state-owned defence company Rostec, has claimed that "the state-of-the-art" T-14 Armata main battle tanks (MBTs), which Russia showcased in 2015, will not be used in the war against Ukraine, supposedly on account of their high price, although he argues that they are in service with the Russian Armed Forces.

Source: Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Quote from Chemezov: "Armata is, in fact, a bit costly. It is undoubtedly superior to existing tanks in terms of functionality, yet its sky-high cost means the army is unlikely to use it now. It's easier for them to get the T-90s."

Details: Chemezov claimed that it makes sense for Russia to invest in cheaper weapons. "We currently need funds to develop new tanks, new weapons, perhaps cheaper ones. Therefore, if it is possible to acquire cheaper weapons, why not," Chemezov added.

Background:

In September 2015, Russian propagandists posted a video of a crew member of the new T-14 Armata MBT in action. A single shot was fired, and the shell supposedly hit the target. However, neither the firing conditions nor the distance to the target were disclosed.

Before that, the Armata malfunctioned during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in Moscow on 7 May. During the parade rehearsal, the announcer claimed that the tank's stoppage had been planned to display "how the evacuation of military equipment will be carried out".

In January 2023, UK intelligence reported that a small batch of Armata tanks had been prepared for deployment to the front, but the Russians hesitated to use them amid concerns about their technical condition.

Support UP or become our patron!