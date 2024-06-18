Senior residents of Verona high rise displaced due to power outage

Dozens of senior citizens at the Arthur J. Demor towers in Verona have been displaced due to a power outage after Monday’s strong storms.

RELATED COVERAGE: Storms leave behind damage, thousands of homes without power

Channel 11 spoke with Verona’s police chief overnight, who said he was told by Duquesne Light that at least two transformers blew during the storm around 5:30 p.m. Monday. Power is expected to be restored by 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Channel 11′s Lauren Talotta has more through 7 a.m. on Channel 11 News.

Residents of the towers were taken to the Verona municipal building, where the Red Cross and the Salvation Army provided assistance.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

LATEST: Storms leave behind damage, over 100,000 homes without power PHOTOS: Severe storms move through western Pennsylvania, leaving damage behind Southwest flight plunges to within 400 feet of ocean; FAA investigating VIDEO: Shaler police cracking down on electric scooters, disorderly conduct in parks DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts