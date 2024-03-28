Senior at Gray's Creek High School jailed in threat of mass violence

A student at Gray's Creek High School was arrested Wednesday after allegedly making a threat of violence against the school, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

Dwight McCoy, 19, of Hope Mills, is charged with communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property, malicious conduct by a prisoner and resisting a public officer.

According to the Sheriff's Office, McCoy, a senior at the school, made a shooting threat, causing several students and staff members to report it. The Sheriff's Office said they received the first report of the threat at 9:03 a.m. Wednesday.

Upon his arrest, McCoy allegedly was "combative" and spit on a deputy, according to the Sheriff's Office. He did not have any weapons on his person at the time of the arrest, the Sheriff's Office said.

"The Sheriff's Office takes all threats seriously and is dedicated to conducting thorough investigations and taking appropriate action in response to any and all threats," a news release said. "We are grateful to the students and staff members who promptly came forward to ensure the safety of all individuals involved."

McCoy was booked Wednesday afternoon into the Cumberland County jail with bail set at $20,000 secured. He was no longer in custody Thursday morning. He

Threats and tips can be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS-8477 or use the Say Something Anonymous Reporting System to submit tips for follow-up by school officials and law enforcement at 1-844-572-9669.

Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com.

