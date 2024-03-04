Senior Citizens invited to March SALT meeting; speaker is from University Hospital

Senior citizens are welcome to attend the free monthly meeting of Senior and Law Enforcement Together (SALT).

The group meets the first Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at the Sheriff's Annex building, 1205 E Main St., Ashland. The entrance is on the side of the building facing Main Street.

Steve Carroll from University Hospital will be the speaker at Thursday's meeting. He will share information on the April 8 eclipse. There will be opportunities to socialize with other seniors and law enforcement.

For more information about the meetings call the Sheriff Office at 419-289-1501.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: March SALT speaker Ashland is from University Hospital