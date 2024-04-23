'Senior Assassin' game raises concerns in this Montgomery County town. What you need to know

Police in one Montgomery County town are warning that a popular teen game involving water guns is raising safety concern in the community.

Recently after the Lower Moreland Police Department responded to multiple 911 calls involving alleged armed people, the department learned that the individuals were high school seniors participating in a game called “Senior Assassin.”

The game is popular on social media and it basically involves teens stalking and shooting each other with water guns in an attempt to be the last senior standing, according to a department press release.

But the competition has gained infamy over concerns that some water guns resemble real firearms and that some teens are taking dangerous risks.

Earlier in April a teen in a Chicago suburb participating in the game was involved in a rollover accident when one driver lost control of her car while being chased by another participant.

In another suburban community students entered a restaurant wearing ski masks and holding water guns that looked like firearms targeting other players. An adult who was a concealed carry holder was among the patrons, according to media reports.

Lower Moreland police are discouraging students from participating in the game, but those that do should follow safety guidance, the release said.

Those tips include not carrying water guns that could be mistaken for a firearm; avoid playing after dark, do not wear masks to hide identity, and don't trespass on property and if police respond do not run or hide, instead cooperate with the investigation.

“While we understand this is a game to the participants, its purpose is not known to the general public and could cause alarm.”

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: 'Senior Assassin' high school game raises concerns in Lower Moreland