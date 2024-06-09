Senior Airman Fortson died for no reason. We must set things right. | Guestview

Kindly speaking, it makes no sense. Honestly speaking, it is incredibly irresponsible and dangerous to us all.

What makes no sense or is incredibly irresponsible? That Senior Airman Roger Fortson lost his life on May 3 in Okaloosa County.

What can we learn from this tragic event? That fear, driven by gun violence, permeates our society and corrodes our shared sense of community and trust. What can we do to remedy its cause? Simply do the right thing by common sense and the Constitution.

Basic fear underlies the actions of all involved in Senior Airman Fortson’s death and the reactions that many of us felt. Sadly, this fear is now a normal part of our America – the most violent of all industrialized democracies -- as we bear the pernicious human and material cost of unbridled gun violence while mourning the loss of so many lives.

The discussion starting point: an innocent person− legal firearm owner and valued U.S. serviceman – died in his own home due to the actions of law enforcement. Senior Airman Fortson had his legal weapon in hand because he felt fear at the knock at the door in the night. The confirmable facts indicate his actions were in no way in the wrong.

On the other side of that door was law enforcement, whose officers constantly confront an armed public and who are trained to eliminate perceived threats, even those mistakenly created by their own actions.

The psychological toll they face is palpable and well documented. The Trump Administration’s Department of Justice December 2018 comprehensive report on crime asserted that 100,00 serving police officers suffer from PTSD and one in five are subject to PTSD. Locally, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff has clearly described the fears of his deputies in his March 2021 PNJ interview when he justified arming Deputies with AR-15s to confront active shooters at a greater distance than at close pistol range, saying “You put somebody in a situation where somebody is shooting at them, adrenaline kicks in. You get that tunnel vision. Your heart is beating fast.”

Tragically, the Uvalde school shooting offers irrefutable confirmation of such fear’s impact on police. Hundreds of law enforcement officers delayed engaging the AR15 armed perpetrator for over an hour for fear of their lives, with heart-wrenching video evidence of their fear, hesitation, and deadly inaction while children perished.

To this non-partisan, non-party affiliate observer, it’s time to set things right, once and for all.

For starters, one thing is long overdue: law enforcement organizations need to combine forces with grass roots gun safety organizations in a committed joint effort to make America safer for civilians and law enforcement officers alike. Sensible gun safety measures – background checks, limits on magazines, red flag laws, required training, etc. – are well known and popularly supported. Endorsing Florida’s permitless open carry law, as did Florida’s Police Chiefs and Sheriffs Associations, simply endangers everyone, particularly rank and file police officers on patrol.

It is very much in the police interest to reduce the threat they – and we – face each day. Police organizations report (link: ) that some 60 law enforcement officers are killed by firearms in the line of duty each year, including an increasing number of premeditated attacks on police. In turn, some 1,000 civilians – including perhaps six percent who are unarmed − are killed by the police each year acting in the line of duty.

This popular fear – within communities and with respect to the police – continues to grow. Americans are increasingly afraid at home, in public spaces, and in confrontations with law enforcement. As the DoJ report puts it: “the greatest source of distrust and disrespect for police today results from the unlawful use of force against citizens in the course of enforcing the law “.

But there is another, related and complementary step needed. The nation should recognize that the gun lobby’s false Second Amendment narrative has deepened America’s violent gun culture.

This distorted history of the Second Amendment, pressed aggressively by the gun lobby since the late 1970s and acrobatically embraced by a compliant Supreme Court in recent landmark cases, has permitted assault weapons and other firearms to flood the country.

This is in spite of the fact that Congress – in debates on the Second Amendment and in passing the May 1792 Militia Act within six months of the Amendment’s December 1791 enactment – required simply that all “free able-bodied white male citizens” ages 18-45 bring a “good musket or firelock” and 24 cartridges to their service in state militias, charged under the U.S. Constitution’s Article 1, Section 8 to “execute the Laws of the Union, suppress Insurrections and repel Invasion”.

No mention or concept in those long ago Congressional actions of modern day assault weapons, 100 round magazines, self-defense or rising up in defiance of government overreach, the latter two fundamental pillars of the gun lobby’s false narrative.

Senior Airman Fortson died for no reason, and other fellow Americans could face the same fate in similar unfortunate circumstances. Let’s hope that those who bear the brunt of today’s gun violence – law enforcement and innocent civilian victims and their families – will work together effectively to reshape the debate, enact effective laws, and make America safe again.

Mike Mozur is a retired U.S. State Department Senior Foreign Service officer and environmental executive who now lives in the Pensacola area.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Senior Airman Fortson died for no reason. We must set things right.