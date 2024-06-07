Seneca leader decries lack of gaming compact progress

Jun. 7—State lawmakers closed session in Albany this week without coming to terms on a new gaming compact with the Seneca Nation of Indians.

The state of compact negotiations isn't sitting well with Seneca Nation leaders, including President Rickey Armstrong who said two years of talk is enough.

"The pace and progress of the process so far, while detailed and deliberate, have been painstaking, frustrating, and disappointing at times," Armstrong said in a statement released earlier this week. "Regardless, we will continue to focus on and work toward a fair new Compact that adequately addresses our rights and concerns in the context of today's growing and changing gaming market. That has been our priority from day one.

In December, state and Seneca leaders agreed extend the existing gaming compact, which covers operations at Seneca Niagara Casino and the nation's two other casinos in Western New York. The extension is set to end by the end of June.

Armstrong described coming to terms on a new compact as "critical" to the nation and to the region.

"Thousands of people, workers, and businesses, as well as local communities in Western New York, depend on our gaming enterprises," Armstrong said. "Now that the distractions of another budget season and another Legislative session have come and gone, we hope the state will fully commit to accelerating the pace of negotiations until we have reached a fair agreement on all Compact terms."