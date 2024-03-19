When to send kids back to school after being sick? - Medical Minute, Idolina Peralez
It is a scenario parents face often. You have a sick kid at home. But aren't kids always sick? When it is a good time to send them back to daycare or school?
It is a scenario parents face often. You have a sick kid at home. But aren't kids always sick? When it is a good time to send them back to daycare or school?
A makeup pro calls it 'hands-down superior' to Beautyblender. 'The texture is fluffier, it holds up better to continued use and it blends product in much more smoothly.'
In today's edition: Mookie moves to shortstop, Anthony Edwards throws down the dunk of the year, Ovechkin hits the 20-goal mark (again!), soccer's version of madness, and more.
Housing costs remain elevated in the US and the path to fixing them does not run through the Fed. At least in the view of Jerome Powell.
The all-new Ranger midsize truck provides strong performance, a high-quality and tech-filled interior, and good driving manners. Here's our review.
The settlement with the Realtors' association ended guaranteed commissions but could impose new costs on buyers already struggling to break into the market.
John Collins got put on a wild poster on Monday night, and had to leave the game due to a head injury.
Blake Snell is leaving San Diego for San Francisco.
What made Donald so great? It's not a short answer.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to discuss all the latest NFL mayhem, including trades, free agency moves, cap casualties and more. The duo start off with the quarterback carousel in Pennsylvania, as Kenny Pickett is a Philadelphia Eagle and Justin Fields is a Pittsburgh Steeler. Fitz and Frank discuss who won each of the trades, why Kenny Pickett may have just tanked his own career, who will start more games for Pittsburgh and more before diving into the Aaron Donald retirement announcement and where he ranks among defenders all-time. The dynamic duo wrap up the first half of the show with the signings of Tyron Smith and Derrick Henry. It's time to dive into the good, the bad and the ugly from NFL free agency so far, as the duo each pick a team that's done well, a team that's disappointed and a team that's completely blown it. Fitz and Frank debate over the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons and more before finishing off the show with this week's snake draft: the best sports days on the calendar.
The Los Angeles County Employees Retirement Association (LACERA) voted to decrease its allocation range to venture capital at a March 13 meeting. The board of investments voted to decrease its allocation range to venture capital and growth equity from between 15% and 30% of the pension system's private equity portfolio, to between 5% and 25%. LACERA's venture portfolio is currently 10.8% of the PE portfolio.
In addition to the exciting freshman class who led their respective teams to top seeds this season, there are some upperclassmen with incredible game.
If you're looking for under-the-radar candidates to hit the most round trippers in 2024, Dalton Del Don has a collection of power brokers to consider.
More than 50,000 fans love that it sloughs away dead skin in sheets, leaving your pups 'literally transformed.'
Guaranteed Rate is a great mortgage lender for people looking for a quick approval process or for a HELOC. Learn whether Guaranteed Rate is a good fit for you.
Score steep discounts on top brands like Apple, Cuisinart and Beats.
Run hot? Score 40% off this popular bedding before the warmth and humidity hit.
Fred Zinkie shares winning strategies to keep in mind when drafting your team this fantasy baseball season.
Investors are starting the week in an upbeat mood as techs shine ahead of a pivotal Fed policy call.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman take a look at the NL East and break down what the division holds for the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Miami Marlins & Washington Nationals.
Peralta's road to No. 1 was years in the making, and with Opening Day around the corner, he's up for the challenge.