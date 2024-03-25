Senator Wilk works to bring Cal State University Campus to High Desert

State Senator Scott Wilk is working to bring a California State University Campus to the High Desert.

On Wednesday, Wilk announced that his authored Senate Bill 1023, to study the feasibility of a new California State University campus, was passed out of the Senate Education Committee. SB 1023’s next stop is the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Wilks believes that creating easier access to higher education in the Victor Valley would significantly cut down students’ commute times, alleviate overcrowding at current California State Universities, and benefit people in rural regions who have historically had a harder time pursuing a four-year degree.

“The High Desert is an oasis of affordability and growth in California, but there is still so much more potential worth tapping into,” said Wilk, in a written statement.

“It would be a win all around,” he added.

Shown is the campus of California State University, San Bernardino. State Senator Scott Wilk is working to bring a Cal. State University Campus to the High Desert.

Antelope Valley or Victor Valley?

The bill stipulates the study would focus on the feasibility of a “California State University satellite program, and ultimately, an independent California State University campus, in the “Antelope Valley or the Victor Valley.”

The Antelope Valley, located primarily in Los Angeles County, is adjacent to and west of the Victor Valley, which is located in San Bernardino County.

According to the bill, the Antelope Valley includes, but is not limited to, California City, Lancaster, and Palmdale, the census-designated places of Boron, Green Valley, Lake Hughes, Lake Los Angeles, Leona Valley, Littlerock, Mojave, North Edwards, Piñon Hills, Phelan, Quartz Hill, Rosamond, and Wrightwood, and the unincorporated area of Pearblossom.

The Victor Valley includes Adelanto, Hesperia, and Victorville, and the Town of Apple Valley.

State Senator Scott Wilk is working to bring a California State University Campus to the High Desert through Senate Bill 1023.

The study by the California State University chancellor will include all of the following:

The bill does not implement any mandates or requirements on the CSU system until after funds for the study have been privately secured.

10-year enrollment projections and physical capacity analysis.

Regional workforce needs.

Prospective economic impact and job creation in the region.

Infrastructure availability.

The potential alleviation of overcrowding and traffic at the Bakersfield and Northridge campuses.

Considerations of plausible alternatives.

Academic planning and program justification.

A description of proposed student services and student outreach programs.

Support and capital outlay budget projections.

Geographic and physical accessibility.

Environmental and social impacts.

Effects on other educational institutions.

Shown is the campus of California State University, San Bernardino. State Senator Scott Wilk is working to bring a Cal. State University Campus to the High Desert.

Benefits of home-town state university

Aside from financial and personal obligations, distance from state universities is a large factor keeping students in rural areas from pursuing a bachelor’s degree, the senator stated.

The closest California State University campus to the Victor Valley is currently Cal State University, San Bernardino. Depending on the time of day, the drive on I-15 can take at least an hour each way, Wilk stated.

“With more people fleeing the state, we have a real opportunity to ensure future generations can pursue higher education and their career goals right here at home. It’s high time to explore what can be done,” Wilk said.

Wilk represents the 21st Senate District, which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor valleys.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Sen. Wilk works to bring Cal State University Campus to High Desert