Senator Tim Kennedy partners with NFTA to improve bus service on Bailey Avenue
Senator Tim Kennedy partners with NFTA to improve bus service on Bailey Avenue
Senator Tim Kennedy partners with NFTA to improve bus service on Bailey Avenue
A technology company that routes millions of SMS text messages across the world has secured an exposed database that was spilling one-time security codes that may have granted users' access to their Facebook, Google and TikTok accounts. The Asian technology and internet company YX International manufactures cellular networking equipment and provides SMS text message routing services. SMS routing helps to get time-critical text messages to their proper destination across various regional cell networks and providers, such as a user receiving an SMS security code or link for logging in to online services.
Blizzard conditions descended on California’s Sierra Nevada Thursday, with up to 12 feet of snow and roaring winds up to 100 mph forecast for the region through Sunday.
Unlike your teenagers, these housecleaners won't talk back.
Wendy's is accused of price gouging after announcing new plans to test dynamic pricing in their menu items. But Wendy's said their announcement was misconstrued.
Meta and LG have teamed up to “expedite” the former’s extended reality (XR) business. Neither company has said exactly what the partnership would entail, but it could have to do with LG’s displays.
Microsoft has developed a new API to simplify super-resolution coding in PC gaming. The company’s DirectSR will provide unified entry and exit points for developers to tap into Nvidia, AMD and Intel’s three distinct approaches to graphical upscaling in Windows games.
Multiple wildfires have torn across the Texas Panhandle, leaving at least one person dead.
Apple is once again expanding its self-service repair program. This time, it's offering the tools, parts and repair manuals needed to fix M3-powered iMacs and MacBook Pros.
As streaming apps and services are gradually showing more ads to viewers, adtech startup Vibe plans to help small businesses take advantage of that trend by letting them access that ad inventory with a self-serve ad platform like the ones small businesses use to run ads on Google’s or Meta’s services. While Meta and Google are clearly dominating when it comes to online ad revenue, connected TVs and streaming services represent a growing segment with some untapped potential for adtech companies. Vibe has signed deals with some of these companies (or some of their partners) so that they would open up some of their ad inventory to Vibe’s customers.
Junior has been an analyst for NBC since retiring from the NASCAR Cup Series in 2017.
The UK government is piloting two AI tools that could help with routine tasks and responses.
Apple CEO Tim Cook is promising that Apple will "break new ground" on GenAI this year. Cook made the pronouncement during the company's annual shareholders meeting today, which came in the same week the company reportedly scuttled its multibillion-dollar, decade-long plan to build an EV. Apple, unlike many of its Big Tech rivals, has been slow to invest in -- and ramp up -- GenAI.
The ninth MAKERS Conference kicked off in style on Tuesday night at the Beverly Hilton with the first ever MAKERS Honors Dinner. The awards ceremony established to honor incredible changemaking women who are making strides in equity and social impact.
Let's dive into the nitty gritty of the best and worst of the buzziest items graded.
NBKC offers an interest-earning combination bank account and a long list of loan options
Developers are adopting AI-powered code generators -- services like GitHub Copilot and Amazon CodeWhisperer, along with open access models such as Meta's Code Llama -- at an astonishing rate. Perceiving the demand for alternatives, AI startup Hugging Face several years ago teamed up with ServiceNow, the workflow automation platform, to create StarCoder, an open source code generator with a less restrictive license than some of the others out there.
Expand your palate with convenient options from Blue Apron, Purple Carrot, Hungryroot and more.
The construction sector is known for its slow embrace of technology. Zacua Ventures has launched its inaugural $56 million fund targeting early-stage construction technology startups, backed by 19 of the construction sector’s biggest corporations. The limited partner group includes Procore, a provider of construction management software; Volvo, a manufacturer of trucks, buses and construction equipment; and sustainable construction materials company Cemex.
Crypto fund Asymmetric Financial is creating its Bitcoin DeFi Venture Fund I to focus on investing in the blockchain’s nascent space with a target raise of $21 million. The fund will be spearheaded by general partner Dan Held, former director of growth at Kraken and long-time Bitcoiner. Decentralized finance or DeFi uses blockchain-specific technology -- in this case Bitcoin -- as a way for market players and retail investors to transact with one another directly, typically through self-executing contracts, negating the need for third parties and institutions.
Hyped hardware startup Humane has announced plans for its first international market, inking a deal with South Korean carrier SK Telecom. Founded in 2017 by former Apple executives Bethany Bongiorno and Imran Chaudhri, Humane had raised north of $200 million from backers including Microsoft, Qualcomm Ventures and OpenAI’s Sam Altman before anyone in the outside world knew what it was building. In a nutshell, Humane has created the "Ai Pin," a wearable device and whole new form factor packed with sensors, generative AI smarts and a mini projector that beams information onto any surface.