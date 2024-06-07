Senator Dick Anderson kicks off re-election campaign

Jun. 6—State Senator Dick Anderson (R-Lincoln City) held his opening kick off re-election party last week in Lincoln City. Senator Anderson is running for re-election in District 5, which he won in 2020. The district includes large portions of the coast from Lincoln City to Coos Bay and inland portions around Philomath and West Lane county.

Senator Dick Anderson released the following statement on his re-election bid:

"It is an honor to serve in the Oregon Senate. I am proud of my accomplishments in housing, child care and delivering on many different areas in the communities I serve. There is more to do, I hope the voters feel I have served them well and return me to Salem to accomplish more for them."

Senator Anderson has 35 years of experience in the housing and mortgage industry and currently serves as Vice-Chair of the Senate Housing and Development Committee and is Co-Chair of the Senate Conduct Committee. He currently serves on other committees important to his district; Ways and Means, Ways and Means Sub Committee on Natural Resources and Education Committee.

This summer Senator Anderson will be conducting a major listening session in his communities to better prepare himself for challenges ahead in Oregon. "Every community and every voice is important to me. The only way to know your district is to get out and talk to the people. I plan to really get my ear to the ground in every corner of the district", Senator Anderson finished.