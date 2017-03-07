    Senate votes to kill Obama contractor rule

    Maryam Jameel and Elizabeth Hernandez
    Center for Public Integrity

    The Senate voted Monday to kill an Obama administration rule aimed at curbing labor violations among government contractors. Two years in the making, the Fair Pay and Safe Workplaces rule was targeted by Republican lawmakers 10 days after Donald Trump’s inauguration. The House voted to excise it on Feb. 2, and Trump can seal its fate with his signature.

    Before the Senate vote – 49-48, along party lines – the White House issued a statement saying the rule “would bog down Federal procurement with unnecessary and burdensome processes that would result in delays, and decreased competition for Federal government contracts.”

    Issued in August by the U.S. Department of Labor, the rule requires would-be contractors to disclose wage or safety violations during the previous three years.  The vehicle for its undoing by Congress was the rarely used Congressional Review Act, through which recently finalized regulations can be dismantled by simple majorities in the House and Senate. The act prohibits federal agencies from crafting similar rules unless authorized to do so by lawmakers.

    Lafe Solomon, a retired Labor Department senior advisor who helped develop the regulation, said Congress’s discarding of it constitutes a loss for American workers. “Workplaces will be less safe and workers certainly run the risk of not getting paid fairly,” he said.

    The rule stemmed from a 2014 executive order issued months after a report by Senate Democrats revealed that almost 30 percent of the worst violators of wage and worker-safety laws from 2007 to 2012 had received  government contracts. Eighteen contractors were assessed fines that fell within the top 100 issued by the Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration during that period. Thirty-two were hit with back-wage assessments that were among the top 100 levied by the department’s Wage and Hour Division.

    “Unfortunately, this report demonstrates that the officials responsible for determining if a prospective contractor is a responsible entity prior to awarding a contract lack access to information on labor violations and lack the tools to evaluate the severity or repeated nature of these types of violations,” wrote Democratic staff members of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

    The findings echoed those of the Government Accountability Office in 1995 and 2010.  In 2016, the progressive think tank Demos estimated that employees of federal contractors lose $1.6 billion to $2.5 billion each year from minimum-wage violations alone.

    Contractors employ about a quarter of the American workforce. According to the U.S. Treasury, the government spent about $471 billion on contracts last year.

    Though contracting agencies already consider companies’ past performance – which may include compliance with labor laws – in weighing bids, that information isn’t easily accessible across the government.

    The rule dictates that any company seeking a contract worth more than $500,000 disclose violations – including cases pending with the Labor Department or other federal agencies, going back three years – of 14 different labor laws. Those without any blemishes on their record would check a box saying so.

    Another provision is paycheck transparency – employers would have to let workers know precisely what they’re owed, theoretically enabling them monitor their own paystubs for accuracy. Employees alleging workplace discrimination or sexual assault would have the right to seek redress in court rather than be forced into arbitration.

    This story is part of Hard Labor. Threats to America’s workers, and the fragile federal net that protects them. Click here to read more stories in this investigation.

    Don't miss another Environment investigation: Sign up for the Center for Public Integrity's Watchdog email.

    Popular with labor advocates, the regulation has drawn the ire of dozens of trade groups.

    “A better, cheaper, and faster approach is for the government to fix problems with their existing processes and data to enforce contractors’ and subcontractors’ labor law compliance,” the Professional Services Council, which represents more than 400 contractors, said in a statement.

    Associated Builders and Contractors, whose members receive more than half of all federal construction contracts worth more than $25 million, is also vehemently opposed. Along with the National Association of Security Companies, ABC sued to block the rule last fall. Days before its first phase would have kicked in – companies bidding on contracts worth more than $50 million would have had to start disclosing their violations over the previous year – a federal judge in Texas issued a temporary, nationwide injunction staying everything but the paycheck-transparency requirement.

    The judge questioned the legality of making contractors report charges of misconduct that haven’t been adjudicated. The Labor Department is appealing.

    The resolution to annul the rule in the House was introduced by Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.), who chairs the Committee on Education and the Workforce.

    “Workers deserve strong protections, and employers who do business with the federal government must be held to a high standard. But this blacklisting rule doesn’t make sense,” Foxx said in a statement.   “Adding an unnecessary layer of red tape would only hurt workers and small businesses, increase costs for taxpayers, and threaten the resources our men and women in uniform rely on.”

    Supporters of the rule say the extra layer of scrutiny would help level the playing field for companies that follow wage and safety laws. We don’t want to see somebody who’s a fly-by-night contractor who isn’t complying with a multitude of laws be able to win contracts because their prices come in so low,” said Karla Walter, a labor expert at the Center for American Progress Action Fund.

    “I think President Trump has signaled that he intends to be a champion of workers, and he has the opportunity to veto this measure,” Walter said. “If he’s concerned about the little guy, if he wants to push back against corporate lobbyists, then now is the time.”

    This story is part of Hard Labor. Threats to America’s workers, and the fragile federal net that protects them. Click here to read more stories in this investigation.

    Related stories

    Copyright 2017 The Center for Public Integrity. This story was published by The Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit, nonpartisan investigative news organization in Washington, D.C.

    • Reuters

      Texas wildfires kill four, blazes also hit nearby states

      By Jon Herskovitz AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A cluster of late-winter prairie fires in the Texas Panhandle has killed four people, including three ranch hands racing to herd livestock to safety, while scorching hundreds of thousands of acres of grasslands, officials said on Tuesday. Wildfires stoked by high winds and tinder-dry vegetation also raged across Colorado, Oklahoma and Kansas, prompting thousands of evacuations and destroying numerous structures. One motorist, reported to be a truck driver, died in southern Kansas on Monday night from smoke inhalation, authorities said.

    • GOP-led panel approves Trump adviser's shift to White House
      Associated Press

      GOP-led panel approves Trump adviser's shift to White House

      The Senate Armed Services Committee eased the path Tuesday for an active-duty general to become President Donald Trump's new national security adviser weeks after controversy abruptly ended his predecessor's brief tenure. Since being named for the post two weeks ago, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster swiftly began streamlining operations at the country's top national security apparatus. Some administration officials say McMaster's predecessor, Michael Flynn, created a staff structure and had a management style that complicated policy implementation and obstructed advisers from getting their recommendations to the president.

    • A day without women? Teacher protest shuts US city schools
      AFP

      A day without women? Teacher protest shuts US city schools

      What does a day without women look like? The city of Alexandria, Virginia, just outside the US capital, found out on Wednesday as an avalanche of teacher requests for time off to mark International Women's Day forced it to close down its entire public school district. Alexandria's unprecedented decision -- announced two days ahead of time to give parents time to plan for the disruption -- appeared to be broadly well received in the progressive northern Virginia city.

    • Key events in case of ex-FBI agent lost in Iran on CIA job
      Associated Press

      Key events in case of ex-FBI agent lost in Iran on CIA job

      Levinson is detained by suspected Iranian security agents in the lobby of his hotel on Kish Island, Iran, a Persian Gulf resort area and free-trade zone for which no Iranian visa is required. April 2007 — Levinson's disappearance becomes public knowledge as the U.S. tries to ask Iran for information.

    • Day Care Worker Arrested After She's Caught on Camera Pushing Child, 4, Down Stairs: Cops
      Inside Edition

      Day Care Worker Arrested After She's Caught on Camera Pushing Child, 4, Down Stairs: Cops

      A Pennsylvania day care worker was arrested after she allegedly pushed a young girl down a flight of stairs, an act that was caught on a security camera installed a half hour before the incident, officials said. Sarah Gable can allegedly be seen approaching the 4-year-old girl from behind and shoving her down the stairs at the Child Care of the Future at about 5:15 p.m. Friday, Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood told reporters. The 52-year-old day care worker watches as the child barely makes contact with about five steps before she hits a wall and tumbles onto a landing, he said.

    • Malaysia says it foiled attack on Arab royalty ahead of Saudi king's visit
      Reuters

      Malaysia says it foiled attack on Arab royalty ahead of Saudi king's visit

      KUALA LUMPUR/DUBAI (Reuters) - Malaysia said on Tuesday that suspected militants from Yemen arrested late last month ahead of a visit by Saudi King Salman had been planning an attack on Arab royalty. A senior Malaysian police source said the four suspects belonged to Yemen's Iran-allied Houthi movement, which hails from a Shi'ite Muslim sect and has been fighting other Yemeni forces backed by a Saudi-led military coalition for two years. Malaysian police had previously said the men were suspected of links to militant groups including Islamic State, which is Sunni Muslim and known by the Arabic acronym Daesh.

    • America Is Injuring Itself by Discouraging Foreign Visitors and Giving Up on Global Leadership
      Foreign Policy Magazine

      America Is Injuring Itself by Discouraging Foreign Visitors and Giving Up on Global Leadership

      Many of my interlocutors, like Ima, were Muslim, as Indonesia has the largest Muslim population of any country, over 200 million, and there are Islamic communities throughout Southeast Asia. Ima was scheduled to come to the United States next month, but just cancelled her trip. Ima is one of an enormous population of influential people outside U.S. borders who follow U.S. politics and policies very carefully, on a daily or even hourly basis.

    • Panama ex-dictator Noriega remains in critical state after surgery
      AFP

      Panama ex-dictator Noriega remains in critical state after surgery

      Panama's former dictator, Manuel Noriega, remained in a critical condition on Wednesday following surgery to remove a benign brain tumor, one of his daughters told AFP. Everything remains the same from last night's bulletin," said Thays Noriega. Manuel Noriega, 83, was in an induced coma in the intensive care unit of the public Santo Tomas Hospital in Panama City.

    • New Study Confirms Asia Is Rife With Bribery
      International Business Times

      New Study Confirms Asia Is Rife With Bribery

      Roughly 25 percent of people living in Asia have recently paid bribes to government employees while trying to access public services, Transparency International reported Tuesday. The figure was calculated after the Berlin-based government watchdog surveyed nearly 22,000 people in 16 Asian countries on whether they had ever personally experienced corruption in the last year. The study found that people living in India experienced the most amount of corruption, with 69 percent of respondents saying they'd recently paid a bribe to a government employee.

    • Four killed when freight train hits bus in Mississippi
      Reuters

      Four killed when freight train hits bus in Mississippi

      City officials said the tour bus, which originated in Austin, Texas, and was heading to a casino, was stopped on the tracks for an unknown reason. Witnesses told local television station WLOX it got stuck. Biloxi city spokesman Vincent Creel confirmed the crossing had signs warning of its low ground clearance, which means a large vehicle could potentially become lodged on the tracks.

    • Israel steps up battle against boycott movement
      Associated Press

      Israel steps up battle against boycott movement

      Israel has stepped up its battle against outside supporters of an international boycott movement against the Jewish state with a new law that would bar entry to them. The BDS movement advocates boycotts, divestment and sanctions against Israel in what its supporters say is a nonviolent way to promote the Palestinian struggle for independence. It has urged businesses, artists and universities to sever ties with Israel and includes thousands of volunteers around the world.

    • Photos of the day - March 7, 2017
      Yahoo News Photo Staff

      Photos of the day - March 7, 2017

      Indian students pose with their faces painted at a college in Chennai, India ahead of International Women’s Day; Cattle graze by a wildfire near Protection, Kansas; and, Displaced Iraqis flee their homes as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants

    • Ranchers assess damage after wildfires in 4 states
      Associated Press

      Ranchers assess damage after wildfires in 4 states

      Kansas rancher Greg Gardiner got into some of his scorched pastures for the first time Wednesday and surveyed what he likened to a battle zone: carcasses of dead cattle everywhere. "It's pretty much a catastrophe," Gardiner said as he looked out on his ranch near Ashland, charred by wildfires that have burned through hundreds of acres in four states. Gardiner cries when he talks about how thankful he is that none of his family members were lost in wildfires that that have led to the deaths of six people.

    • Montenegro jails more Serbs over coup plot
      AFP

      Montenegro jails more Serbs over coup plot

      A Montenegrin court jailed a group of Serbian nationals Wednesday for five months over an alleged coup plot during October's election, the latest such sentences. The five struck a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty in exchange for light sentences, as another three of their compatriots did last month. "Five citizens of Serbia admitted to being part of a criminal organisation whose plan was to break into the parliament of Montenegro violently," with the aim of seizing it, the prosecutor said in a statement.

    • Mom Gives Man Trophy After He Is the First to Offer Her a Subway Seat in 2 Pregnancies
      Inside Edition

      Mom Gives Man Trophy After He Is the First to Offer Her a Subway Seat in 2 Pregnancies

      A pregnant woman awarded a kind-hearted man a trophy after she said he was the first guy in two pregnancies to offer up his seat for her on the New York City subway. “I was on my phone playing a game and I glanced up, but didn’t know if she was pregnant because she was wearing all black," Barksdale told InsideEdition.com. Barksdale, 34, who has two kids of his own, said the act is just common courtesy.

    • U.S. ship changed course toward Iranians on Saturday: Iran commander
      Reuters

      U.S. ship changed course toward Iranians on Saturday: Iran commander

      A U.S. Navy ship changed course toward Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessels in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, a guard commander was quoted as saying on Wednesday while issuing a warning. A U.S. official told Reuters on Monday that multiple fast-attack vessels from the Revolutionary Guard had come within 600 yards (550 meters) of the USNS Invincible, a tracking ship, forcing it to change direction.

    • Celebs Who Will Strike on International Women's Day
      Yahoo Beauty

      Celebs Who Will Strike on International Women's Day

      Back on Jan. 21, the first day Trump was in office, women across the nation participated in a march protesting the president’s campaign promises on women’s rights. . Because nothing was set in action just yet, women united in fear to demonstrate against the administration. Now the organizers behind the Women’s March on Washington are calling for “A Day Without a Woman” to be held on March 8, in honor of International Women’s Day. Women are encouraged to wear red in solidarity, not to engage in paid or unpaid work, and to avoid spending money. Check out which celebs will be observing the day.

    • San Diego-Los Angeles Fault Could Cause 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake
      International Business Times

      San Diego-Los Angeles Fault Could Cause 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake

      As if the San Andreas fault wasn’t worrying enough already, California has another big potential earthquake problem to be concerned about. A study published Tuesday identified a new fault system that runs from San Diego to Los Angeles that is capable of causing an earthquake of up to 7.4-magnitude. Led by the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California, San Diego, the study found that faults in Newport-Inglewood and Rose Canyon, earlier thought to be two separate faults, were actually part of the same fault system that runs both on land and offshore, from San Diego Bay to Seal Beach, Orange County, and then moving on shore to the Los Angeles Basin.

    • Spanish police uncover ETA 'explosives' stash
      AFP

      Spanish police uncover ETA 'explosives' stash

      Police have found a large stash of explosives in northern Spain which they suspect belong to the Basque separatist group ETA, the interior ministry said Wednesday. The Guardia Civil police force discovered seven drums of explosives in a rural area near the town of Irun on the border with France, the ministry said in a statement. "The deposit has not seen recent activity and it is thought that it was used by the terrorist group to supply material to an ETA command unit in the Irun area," the statement said.

    • Australia, Malaysia hope MH370 will be found one day
      Associated Press

      Australia, Malaysia hope MH370 will be found one day

      The Australian government minister in charge of the suspended seabed search for the Malaysia Airlines jet told victims' families and friends at an anniversary church service on Wednesday that he remained hopeful that Flight 370 would be found. "While to date we have been unsuccessful, we remain hopeful that at some stage in the future, there will be a breakthrough, the aircraft will be found, and we will be able to answer more of your questions," said Darren Chester, minister for infrastructure and transport. Chester and Angus Houston, the former Australian defense chief who coordinated the early months of the search efforts, were among around 100 who attended the private ceremony at St. John's Anglican Cathedral in the east city of Brisbane to mark the third anniversary of the mysterious tragedy.