Senate restores newspaper disclaimer on political ads

May 16—CONCORD — Without debate, the state Senate on Thursday voted to keep in place a little-known campaign finance law that requires newspapers and billboards to place a disclaimer at the top of all political advertising.

The New Hampshire Press Association, through President and Union Leader Publisher Brendan McQuaid, supported the legislation (HB 1150) after a circuit judge last fall fined Londonderry Times Publisher Debra Paul $620, convicting her of five misdemeanors for running ads for local races without that disclaimer.

All ads, including those in print as well as on radio and TV, must have a disclaimer that identifies who has paid for it.

Under current law, the requirement for an additional disclaimer only applies to ads in newspapers or on billboards.

Some campaign finance advocates had testified during the bill's Senate hearing last month that the change would not support transparency in elections.

The Senate on a voice vote amended the bill to restore the disclaimer provision.

"The committee determined that such a marking is an important disclosure for the public when it's not apparent who is trying to influence them," said Sen. Keith Murphy, R-Manchester, the only senator to speak on the matter.

"Full transparency is always best practice for New Hampshire."

The bill returns to the House, which will decide whether to approve the change, create a committee of conference to negotiate the differences or kill it outright.