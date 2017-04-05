Senate Republicans praise Trump for removing Bannon from NSC post

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans praised President Trump for shaking up his National Security Council on Wednesday and removing his chief adviser Steve Bannon from its key committee.

“Nothing against Mr. Bannon personally, but having a political operative on the Security Council was always a bridge too far for me,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told Yahoo News. “I think this is a good move for the president.”

Trump’s order, first reported by Bloomberg, also restores the previous roles of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and director of national intelligence, while adding the United Nations ambassador, the energy secretary and the CIA director to the principals committee of the NSC, which meets regularly to discuss national security threats.

Trump’s original order in January — which elevated Bannon to the principals committee and sidelined the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — drew blowback from critics saying he was politicizing national security.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., called the shakeup a “natural evolution” after retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster replaced Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn as Trump’s national security adviser last month. Flynn, a controversial figure within the administration, was forced out over allegations he lied to the White House about his contacts with the Russian ambassador. McMaster was widely viewed as a more mainstream pick for the role.

“[McMaster] has great experience, he knows who he needs to bring to the table to make the most timely assessments of risk to make decisions in his lane,” Tillis told Yahoo, calling the restructuring a “good thing.”

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., released a statement — without mentioning Bannon —that praised Trump for restoring the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the director of national intelligence to the committee. In January, McCain said he had concerns about Bannon’s appointment, calling the presence of a political operative on the NSC a “radical departure” from the body’s history.

“I have great confidence that if empowered, these outstanding individuals will provide the President with the sound advice and counsel he needs to restore American leadership and confront the many threats facing our nation,” McCain said.

White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.

A senior White House official downplayed the significance of the shakeup to Yahoo News on Wednesday, saying Bannon was only on the committee to supervise Flynn and was thus no longer needed.

“Look, Steve was put on the NSC from the get-go as a check on Mike Flynn,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Democrats, who have widely called for Bannon’s ouster since he was tapped to join Trump’s White House, said his departure from the NSC was long overdue.

(1/2) Placing Steve Bannon, a political adviser with no national security experience, on the National Security Council is inappropriate. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) February 3, 2017





“Well you know, first, he shouldn’t have been there anyway,” said Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif. “So it’s like, well OK — but why was he there in the first place?”

Lee, who sponsored a resolution calling for Bannon’s removal from the post, said the “next step” is getting him out of the White House altogether.

“This man is a white supremacist, part of the alt-right, former editor of Breitbart News,” she said. “His history and his extreme views and ideology discredit and disqualify him from being in the White House.”

