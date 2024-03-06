Senate Republicans pass bill that makes illegal immigration a state crime
Senate Republicans pass bill that makes illegal immigration a state crime
Voters now say immigration is the nation's biggest problem. Biden is scrambling to develop a plan.
The Right To Repair Act passed the house and senate in Oregon. It's the first of its kind to ban parts pairing.
The Oregon House this week passed a right to repair bill by nearly a 3-to-1 margin at 42 votes to 13. Google gave the bill a full-throated endorsement back in January. An executive for the software giant called Oregon’s “a compelling model for other states to follow,” in an open letter.
Tyler Kolek will miss Marquette’s final two games of the regular season, including a battle against No. 2 UConn on Wednesday night.
A group of lawmakers have introduced a new bill that would force ByteDance to sell TikTok in order for the app to remain available in the United States.
Allen's coming off a career season at the conclusion of his rookie contract.
Charles McDonald is joined by Ryan McFadden of the Denver Post to do a deep dive on the state of affairs in one of the most chaotic franchises in the league: the Denver Broncos. After taking on an $85M dead cap hit to cut ties with Russell Wilson, the organization looks to head coach Sean Payton to get things headed in the right direction – but does he know what that direction is? Charles and Ryan kick things off with some franchise tag news as Brian Burns gets tagged, Saquon Barkley will reach free agency and Josh Allen will likely get tagged in Jacksonville. The duo start their Broncos deep dive with Russell Wilson and how things went south for him in Denver, including the trade, the hiring of Sean Payton, GM George Paton's up-and-down tenure and the injury guarantee benching last season. Next, Charles and Ryan discuss the future of Sean Payton's Broncos: how does he want to build the team? Who is playing quarterback for them? What will they look to do in the 2024 NFL Draft? Finally, the hosts go through the top available quarterbacks this offseason (including Russ) and discuss their potential landing spots and how they see things shaking out.
The stories you need to start your day: What’s at stake on Super Tuesday, Jason Kelce’s NFL retirement and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Boston has an eight-game lead over Milwaukee in the East.
It’s been a busy year so far for bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, and it’s only March. The digital currency hit a new all-time high for the first time since November 2021 when it passed $69,000 on Tuesday morning, as demand surged in recent weeks following the spot bitcoin ETF approvals in the U.S. and the pending bitcoin halving in late April. The total crypto market cap across all tokens has increased 18% to $2.55 trillion, with bitcoin making up 52% of that amount.
White House officials are making it clear that a significant chunk of President Joe Biden's speech Thursday will be focused on kitchen-table topics, from credit card fees to drug prices.
It’s taken quite a bit longer than expected, but on Tuesday, March 5 — which is known as Super Tuesday — former President Donald Trump aims to deliver a knockout blow to former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s hopes of winning the Republican nomination for president.
