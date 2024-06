TechCrunch

Google on Thursday is issuing new guidance for developers building AI apps distributed through Google Play, in hopes of cutting down on inappropriate and otherwise prohibited content. The company says apps offering AI features will have to prevent the generation of restricted content — which includes sexual content, violence and more — and will need to offer a way for users to flag offensive content they find. In addition, Google says developers need to "rigorously test" their AI tools and models, to ensure they respect user safety and privacy.