WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Senator John Cornyn predicted on Sunday that the U.S. government would remain shut on Monday, as lawmakers meet to negotiate an end to the impasse, Fox News Channel reported.

When asked by reporters if the government would remain shuttered on Monday, Cornyn, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, said, "Right now, yeah. I do."





(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Paul Simao)