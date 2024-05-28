Senate passes budget bill as Oklahoma legislative session nears end

Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Chuck Hall, R-Perry, speaks with reporters after reaching a budget agreement with the House and Governor on May 22 at the state Capitol. (Photo by Nuria Martinez-Keel/Oklahoma Voice)

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Senate on Tuesday sent the lower chamber the state’s general appropriations bill in anticipation of a Friday adjournment.

Senate Bill 1125 lays out the framework for the $12.47 billion fiscal year 2025 budget agreement announced last week.

The new fiscal year begins July 1.

The measure passed by a vote of 31-11, with five Republicans joining six Democrats to vote against the measure.

Democrats argued the measure did not provide enough for education, child care, mental health and health care. They said the measure shifted more funds to private schools and private prisons.

“This budget has millions of dollars of sweetheart deals for big, private businesses that have no transparency or accountability,” said Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City. “This budget gives bigger increases to private schools than to our public schools and those private schools do not have requirements for transparency or accountability for those taxpayers funds.”

Kirt was referring to a $50 million increase to the $150 million cap for a program that provides tax credits to those who want to send their children to private schools.

Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, said lawmakers missed the chance to eradicate child hunger by not providing more dollars for child nutrition programs.

“Hungry kids can’t learn,” Hicks said. “And what we see this year is actually a reduction in state support for the child nutrition programs.”

But Republicans said the budget puts much needed dollars into deferred maintenance and infrastructure needs.

Senate Appropriations Chairman Chuck Hall, R-Perry, said the budget provides for increases to long-term care provider rates and funds to reduce the waiting list for CareerTech programs.

It provides for the elimination of the state sales tax on groceries and leaves a cash safety net for the state, Hall said.

It also provides additional dollars to deal with domestic violence and to help sheriffs, Hall said.

A deferred maintenance program will invest $350 million into state-owned properties, higher education facilities and state parks, Hall said.

For the first time in recent history, the budget negotiation process was open to the public and live streamed.

Lawmakers must adjourn by 5 p.m. Friday.

Senate passes budget bill as Oklahoma legislative session nears end