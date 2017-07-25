The Senate Is Debating the Future of Obamacare. Here's What's Happened So Far

Here's what you need to know about the process that is about to unfold

On Tuesday afternoon, Senate Republicans voted on a motion to proceed with debate on health care legislation, using a rare legislative gambit to move ahead despite reservations from some moderates. But unlike typical Senate procedure, many lawmakers are still unclear on what the actual bill will ultimately be.

With 52 Republicans in the Senate, Republicans could only afford two defections and that’s what they had. 50 Senators voted to support the measure. Only two Republican Senators, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, voted no. All Democrats were unanimously opposed. With a 50-50 split, Vice President Mike Pence broke the tie.

The move appeared to have been designed to allow wavering moderate senators to vote to begin debate without seeming to support a version of the Obamacare replacement that they have criticized.

West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito, for example, has repeatedly said she will not vote to repeal Obamacare without an adequate replacement, and has repeatedly expressed reservations about the impact the Senate’s version of the replacement bill would have on Medicaid recipients in her state. But Capito still voted to vote on a motion to proceed, noting in a statement that she would “continue to make decisions that are in the best interest of West Virginians.”

After debate begins, it’s unclear what exactly will happen next, although some observers have speculated that Republicans will likely hold votes on a number of different health care proposals that will fail before moving to a minimalist version of repeal that can go back to the House.

Step 1: Begin Debate

As expected, the Senate voted to proceed with a debate on health care legislation Tuesday afternoon, as shouts of “kill the bill, don’t kill us” filled the chamber. When Senators voted on the motion to proceed, they were not voting for a final piece of legislation; they are merely voting to start debate. If three Republicans had voted against the motion, the process would have ended here. Only two did.

Step 2: Debate for 20 Hours

The debate has now commenced. The motion to proceed was technically for debate on the House’s American Health Care Act, the version of the Obamacare replacement act they passed in May. Per Senate rules, the debate would last 20 hours, with equal time—10 hours—provided to both Republicans and Democrats. But there are restrictions within these 20 hours. According to Senate rules, any debate over an amendment can only last two hours, and a debate over an amendment to an amendment just one hour.

Immediately following the vote, McConnell offered an amendment to repeal Obamacare, in keeping with his promise to his fellow Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, who had been opposed to any version of a bill that did not fully do that. The amendment McConnell offered was the one that Congress passed in 2015, which provides a two year time frame repeal Obamacare and devise a replacement. Tuesday evening, McConnell offered a second amendment, introducing Better Care Reconciliation Act — the Senate’s proposed legislation to replace Obamacare.

There are several other possibilities floating around as to what could be amended to the bill.

“There will be a lot of different amendments offered by different members trying to craft the bill,” McConnell said at a press conference after the vote, explaining he didn’t think it was possible to predict what concrete measures would ultimately be offered.

Votes can be held during the debate process, according to a Senate aide. But when asked if amendments would be voted on during the debate, an aide to Senator McConnell told TIME that updates would be provided after the Senate voted on a motion to proceed.

The senate voted Tuesday night against the BCRA amendment McConnell proposed — which also included a measure proposed by Sen. Rob Portman that would provide funding to help people transition from Medicaid to private insurance — 57-43. Nine GOP senators defected. This likely means more amendments will be proposed, and the debate will continue.

Step 3: Hold Lots of Votes

After the debate is over, the process would begin to actually vote on the ones that were proposed, although amendments can be added in at this point as well. This is what is known as a “Vote-a-rama.”