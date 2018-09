WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday said it will ask President Donald Trump's administration to conduct an additional FBI background investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

In a statement, the committee, which approved Kavanaugh's nomination earlier on Friday, said the supplemental investigation would be limited to "current credible allegations" and must be completed in one week.

